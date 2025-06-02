All lanes closed on EB I-70 in Clark Co.; CareFlight requested to crash involving ODOT vehicle

CLARK CO. — Deputies and medics have closed all lanes of a major interstate on Monday morning.

Deputies and medics responded just before 1:45 a.m. to Interstate 70 Eastbound near State Route 4 on reports of a crash involving an ODOT vehicle, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) supervisor.

CareFlight has been requested to the crash scene.

ODOT cameras show all lanes of eastbound I-70 are closed.

Traffic is backing up on Eastbound Interstate 70 between State Route 4 and I-675.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 there are injuries from this crash. We are working to determine the seriousness of the incident and what led to the crash.

