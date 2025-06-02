Rally Against Violence: Group gathers against gun violence after 3 killed in Clark County in 1 day

CLARK COUNTY — Three people were shot and killed in one day in Clark County. Sunday, families of those victims gathered to make it clear they want the violence to end.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson was at the Rally Against Violence and speaks with these families about the change they want to see in their community LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

This peaceful protest was organized the day after Randy Graham was killed.

“This is my baby right here,” Angela Graham said. “He was shot in cold blood.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Graham was one of three people shot on May 14. He was found dead on Elder Street at 3 a.m.

Later that day two more people were shot, this time on East Euclid Street. One of those two was a 16-year-old boy, who was dead by the time medics arrived on the scene.

David Rose, Randy’s father, explained why they gathered for the Rally Against Violence.

“There’s so much violence going on in Springfield right now that we need to put an end to it. We need to be a positive influence right now,” Rose said.

Not just to bring justice to Randy and his family, but for other victims of gun violence.

“We want to stop the gun violence. We’re tired of everybody losing their loved ones,” Kara Graham, Randy’s sister, said.

Rose says it’s more than just a peaceful rally.

“I’m calling on the commissioners, chief and sheriff right now to come back together and open something up so these kids have something positive,” Rose said.

Graham was a father of three, and had a big family that loves him dearly.

“I pray that this helps maybe touch your heart in some way, somehow. But let’s bring this to an end today,” Kara said.

The group that organized the Rally Against Violence are putting together a plan to bring to the city commission meeting on Tuesday. They are asking for more activities for kids to be brought back to the city.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group