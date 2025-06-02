81-year-old man drowns in home pool

SHELBY COUNTY — A Shelby County man drowned Sunday after falling into his pool, according to Shelby County Sargent Matt Luthman.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rescue crews responded to the home on the 17000 block of Mason Road around 6:30 p.m., Luthman said.

The man, who was 81-years-old and had a history of Parkinson’s disease, slipped and fell into the pool while walking in the backyard with his wife, according to Luthman. The wife flagged down a passing driver who contacted 911.

TRENDING STORIES:

Luthman says the pool water was murky, and the victim could not be seen in the water. The man was underwater for 15-20 minutes before rescuers arrived and pulled him from the deep end of the pool, according to Luthman.

Crews attempted life saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, but are considering it an accidental drowning. They have not released the identification of the man.

News Center 7 will follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group