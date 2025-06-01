3 accused of using $600K in stolen SNAP benefits to buy bulk amounts of candy, energy drinks in Ohio

OHIO — Three people are facing charges after a nearly year-long investigation into the use of card skimmers to steal $600,000 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits across Ohio, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Columbus residents Ionut Bizga, 33, Doina Bacelan, 32, and Juan Hernandez, 26, were each indicted in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in May for a “pattern of corrupt activity and food stamp fraud.”

The investigation began in August 2024 after the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) received a complaint that stolen SNAP benefits were being used for fraudulent Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) transactions at Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale stores in Columbus, the spokesperson said.

The OIU conducted surveillance at these shops and identified three suspects who appeared to be using stolen benefits to buy merchandise.

In October, investigators tracked the suspects to an apartment at The Gardens in Columbus, according to the spokesperson.

Agents linked the suspects to the fraudulent EBT purchases by using several surveillance techniques and store video. These purchases totaled at least $600,000.

According to the spokesperson, the suspects allegedly bought bulk amounts of candy and energy drinks with the stolen benefits, which totaled around $3,000 each visit.

The candy and drinks were kept in storage units across Columbus and then shipped out of state in box trucks. They were often sold to a local distributor.

The spokesperson said investigators saw the three suspects and several other unidentified individuals installing credit card skimmers at stores in Ohio and Kentucky.

The OIU worked with the Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post to conduct a felony traffic stop of Bizga’s car on Interstate 70 on May 14, 2025.

Bizga and Bacelan were inside the car and arrested for outstanding warrants from Franklin County, the spokesperson said.

OIU agents interviewed the suspects with the help of a U.S. Secret Service translator.

After obtaining a search warrant for the car, investigators found over $62,000 in cash, several gold coins, gold jewelry, four cell phones, suspected cloned credit cards and records inside.

On May 15, agents executed search warrants at five storage units, three cars and one house throughout Franklin County. The following items were seized at the listed locations:

32 cases of energy drinks at Public Storage on Morse Road

232 cases of energy drinks and 205 cases of candy at A+ Storage on East Livingston Avenue

125 cases of candy and seven cases of energy drinks inside a Kia Sedona

Two laptops, six credit card skimmers, a credit card terminal, and 18 suspected cloned gift cards inside a Volkswagen Jetta

Various records and criminal tools inside a Honda Odyssey

Two laptops, two cell phones, 36 suspected cloned gift or credit cards, and a magnetic card reader/writer to create cloned EBT inside a home in the 3500 block of McCallum Club

The spokesperson said they are working to identify additional suspects who have pending charges.

EBT recipients are encouraged to keep their benefits safe by keeping all card numbers and PINs private, using the ConnectEBT app, and reporting any suspicious transactions to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

