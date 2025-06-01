Person rescued after reportedly falling off cliff while running from deputies, sergeant says

CLARK COUNTY — Authorities rescued a male who reportedly fell off a cliff while running from law enforcement in Clark County on Sunday, according to a Clark County Sheriff’s Office sergeant.

Deputies and fire crews responded to the area south of W National Road and west of U.S. 68, near Mad River, after 7 a.m. on reports that someone had fallen off a cliff.

The sergeant said someone found the male at the bottom of the cliff.

It is unclear exactly what time this person fell off the cliff.

Sheriff’s deputies and fire crews found the male and carried him up the cliff due to medical reasons, the sergeant said.

The male involved was injured, but it is unclear how severe his injuries are.

The sergeant said this person allegedly ran from authorities overnight, and deputies spent hours looking for him.

Information on why this person ran from the authorities was not available.

