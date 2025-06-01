‘We’ve lost everything;’ Families comb through destruction after 4 houses catch fire

INDIAN LAKE — Families are combing through what’s left of their homes to see what can be salvaged after four homes caught fire Friday night near Indian Lake.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson speaks with families about the fire LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Related>> 4 houses damaged in large fire near Indian Lake, 2 considered complete loss

TRENDING STORIES:

It started as a single house fire, and quickly spread to more houses on Beechwood Cove. Four homes were involved in the fire and two of them were ruled complete losses by fire crews.

It will be a long road to rebuilding for the impacted families, including Larry Baker, who lost his entire house.

“We were at dinner in New Bremen, Ohio,” Baker said. “Eleven of us, and we came back and the house was engulfed in flames as we drove up the drive.”

Baker was stunned at the sight.

“We have no idea about how it started, what happened or anything,” Baker said. “But we’ve lost everything.”

Baker tried to go into the home to save their family dog.

“I tried to get our dog, didn’t get it. Got singed. I was turned back by the heat and the smoke and some flames,” Baker said.

Huntsville Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Tom Weikart says no one was injured in the fires, but they struggled to put it out.

“It’s a very limited access area. Fortunately, we were able to get up next to the lake and start drafting from the lake for a water supply,” Weikart said.

Daniel and Rosemary Haemmerle had minimal fire damage to their home.

“We’re very lucky. Very, very lucky,” Rosemary said.

Daniel said it was like something out of a movie.

“The winds were coming real strong southwest, and so it just like fed it, like a blast furnace. So it’s unbelievable,” Daniel said. “I’ve never seen anything move so fast. So if you’re ever in a fire, don’t go in the house. Because you think you can, you can’t.”

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

0 of 15 House fire Beechwood Indian Lake (Malik Patterson) House fire Beechwood Indian Lake (Malik Patterson) House fire Beechwood Indian Lake (Malik Patterson) House fire Beechwood Indian Lake (Malik Patterson) House fire Beechwood Indian Lake (Malik Patterson) House fire Beechwood Indian Lake (Malik Patterson) House fire Beechwood Indian Lake (Malik Patterson) House fire Beechwood Indian Lake (Malik Patterson) House fire Beechwood Indian Lake (Malik Patterson) House fire Beechwood Indian Lake (Malik Patterson) House fire Beechwood Indian Lake (Malik Patterson) House fire Beechwood Indian Lake (Malik Patterson) House fire Beechwood Indian Lake (Malik Patterson)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group