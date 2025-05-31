Local man arrested on child molestation warrant after ‘intensive investigation’

RICHMOND, Indiana — Authorities recently arrested a 32-year-old man on a child molestation warrant.

Damon Jackson II, of Richmond, was arrested by Richmond Police Department detectives on Friday, according to a social media post from the department.

The warrant was the result of an “intensive investigation” led by Detective VanMiddlesworth, according to the department.

Additional details on this investigation were not immediately available.

“When it comes to protecting children, there is no room for hesitation. This department will pursue every lead, every time, to bring offenders to justice. I want to commend Detective VanMiddlesworth for his relentless commitment to this investigation and for giving a voice to the victim,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

