Man with filet knife arrested after standoff in Mercer County

CELINA, Mercer County — A man armed with a filet knife was arrested after a standoff in Mercer County Friday morning, according to a social media post from the Celina Police Department.

Celina police responded to a domestic violence call in the 500 block of S Walnut Street before 9 a.m.

Authorities received reports that Dustin Lawson, 39, allegedly assaulted two women.

Upon arrival, officers saw Lawson standing in the doorway of the home with a 10-inch filet knife, according to the post.

10-inch filet knife found on Lawson (Courtesy of the Celina Police Department)

Lawson then barricaded himself inside and a 90-minute standoff began.

The post indicates that a 15-year-old was inside the home, but authorities were able to remove the child through a bedroom window.

Lawson came out of the house multiple times but wouldn’t surrender.

A less-lethal shotgun with bean bag rounds was used, but Lawson ran back inside and locked the door, according to the post.

As police started breaking down the front door, Lawson tried to run outside through the back door.

Officers stopped Lawson at the back of the house and arrested him without further incident, the post said.

Lawson was booked into the Mercer County Jail on domestic violence, assault, inducing panic, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest charges.

At the time of this incident, Lawson was out on bond for a prior felony charge, the post said.

Mercer County Court of Common Pleas records show that Lawson was on bond for a failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer charge.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing this case.

