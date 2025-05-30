Local spa accused of operating as brothel; 2 arrested

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Two people were arrested after an investigation into a Harrison Township spa.

The Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force investigated Lee’s Spa on Nordic Road after reports of unlawful massage services being offered and the spa being operated as an alleged brothel, according to a media release.

During a search, investigators found a “substantial amount” of cash.

Two people were arrested and are booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of promoting prostitution.

The release did not name the two arrested however, online jail records show that Hong Li and Xiuling Ke were arrested on Nordic Road Friday afternoon.

We will continue to follow this story.

XIULING KE AND HONG LI (Montgomery County Jail)

