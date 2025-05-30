Proposed music center gets a new name, $60 million gift to transform the venue

CINCINNATI — The new Cincinnati concert venue, formerly called “Riverbend 2.0,” will get a name change after a $60 million gift.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The venue will now be known as the Farmer Music Center in honor of the Farmer family, who gave the generous gift, as reported by our news partner WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

The family’s donation is the “largest philanthropic commitment to the arts in recent Cincinnati history,” according to a joint press release from the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Music and Event Management, Inc. (MEMI).

TRENDING STORIES:

The new venue is expected to generate $82 million in annual economic impact, increase tourism, and create hundreds of jobs in Cincinnati, according to the release.

“Music and live entertainment have long played an important role in bringing people together,” Trustee with the Farmer Family Foundation Scott Farmer said.

The Farmer Music Center is set to open in Spring 2027 and offer 8,000 reserved seats and a 12,000-capacity general admission lawn, according to the release.

The Farmer Family Foundation gives to programs that have “the potential to make a significant impact and transform people’s lives,” according to the press release.

The Foundation has given to the Cincinnati Museum Center and UC Health. They prioritize education for at-risk individuals and health care research, as reported by WCPO-TV.

After more than 125 years in business, the Farmer Music Center will replace the historic Coney Island, which was purchased by the CSO and MEMI in 2023.

The venue is meant to complement the neighboring Riverbend, although it will host more special events and music festivals rather than concerts, as reported by WCPO-TV.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group