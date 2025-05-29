Kettering Health works to return to normal amid payroll, MyChart issues from cyberattack

DAYTON — It’s been nine days since Kettering Health Network was hit with a ransomware cyberattack. They say their specialty care offices are now open for walk-in visits from established patients.

This announcement comes 24 hours after they said their emergency departments are back to being fully operational, and able to take patients brought in by first responders.

On average, when Harrison Township medics leave their fire station, half the time they are taking a patient to a Kettering Health facility.

These medics stay busy, doing emergency runs over 20 times per day, according to the Harrison Township Fire Chief Michael Crist.

When News Center 7 spoke to Crist, his department had been able to take patients to any Kettering Health emergency room for about a day since the cyber attack diverted them last Tuesday.

“We’ve been partners with the Kettering Network for a very long time,” Crist said. “Fortunately for us, our crews are there a lot, every single day. So being able to be back in that hospital and back in that network as it normally would be, without any kind of diversion status is a very good thing for our community.”

News Center 7 spoke with a Kettering Health spokesperson about payroll after we received an internal message that read in part, “employees will be paid tomorrow, May 28, though we anticipate short falls that will need corrections.”

One employee claims they were short $1,100 on this paycheck.

“Employees received their pay on schedule. Guidance from Kettering Health Human Resources has been shared with leaders to help employees if their pay is incorrect. We will work with any employee to ensure they are paid accurately throughout this situation,” Kettering Health said. “We are very grateful for the patience and understanding our employees have shown during this time.”

News Center 7 asked about getting prescriptions to pharmacies and getting them filled. Kettering Health says existing patients can reach their retail pharmacies and staff here. Patients can also bring their empty prescription bottles to their practice location for refills.

When asked about internal lab blood work, Kettering Health says they are fully prepared for tests while their technology is down.

News Center 7 asked again Thursday, and Kettering Health said it still does not have a specific timeline on the availability of MyChart or when elective surgeries will fully resume. Right now the health network says elective surgeries are “on a case-by-case basis” and is telling patients to show up to scheduled appointments or surgeries unless a clinical team calls you to reschedule.

