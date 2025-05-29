Sheetz to open 10th Dayton-area location; to offer free soda, coffee

WEST CARROLLTON — Sheetz has announced it will soon open their 10th location in the Miami Valley.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The convenience store chain will open its location at 2100 South Alex Bell Road in West Carrollton on June 3, according to a media release.
Customers can help themselves to free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire day on June 3.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Area police chief placed on paid leave pending misconduct investigation
- $2 million lottery ticket sold at local gas station
- SWAT, US Marshals surround home in Dayton; street remains closed
A Grand Opening will be hosted on June 4 and begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with multiple prize giveaways, including free Sheetz for a year.
In honor of the opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to The Foodbank, Inc.
Sheetz will also make a donation of $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Ohio.
More information about the convenience store chain can be found here.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group