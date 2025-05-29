Sheetz to open 10th Dayton-area location; to offer free soda, coffee

WEST CARROLLTON — Sheetz has announced it will soon open their 10th location in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The convenience store chain will open its location at 2100 South Alex Bell Road in West Carrollton on June 3, according to a media release.

Customers can help themselves to free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire day on June 3.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Grand Opening will be hosted on June 4 and begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with multiple prize giveaways, including free Sheetz for a year.

In honor of the opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to The Foodbank, Inc.

Sheetz will also make a donation of $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Ohio.

More information about the convenience store chain can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group