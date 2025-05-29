UPDATE: SWAT, police presence block off busy Dayton street

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:30 a.m.

There is a large SWAT and police presence reported in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is at the scene. We will have the latest information on this breaking news today on News Center 7 at Noon and 5 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Several officers are reported in the area of N. Main Street and W Maplewood Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Photos from the scene show officers, SWAT, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene.

Hershovitz reports that officers have blocked off the area.

No other information was available on what Dayton Police and SWAT were called to the scene.

We will provide updates on this developing story.

0 of 11 N. Main Street SWAT Presence Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff N. Main Street SWAT Presence Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff N. Main Street SWAT Presence Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff N. Main Street SWAT Presence Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff N. Main Street SWAT Presence Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff N. Main Street SWAT Presence Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff N. Main Street SWAT Presence Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff N. Main Street SWAT Presence Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff N. Main Street SWAT Presence Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff N. Main Street SWAT Presence Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group