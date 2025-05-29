2 Ohio police officers injured in shooting; Suspect in custody

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two police officers were shot in Ohio Wednesday evening, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Mecca Road and Perdue Avenue in Mifflin Township.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #9 President Brian Steel told WBNS-10 that two Mifflin Township police officers were injured.

Both officers were transported to the Grant Medical Center, but information on the severity of their injuries was not immediately available.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The Columbus Division of Police told WBNS-10 that they are on scene and a suspect in custody is in custody.

Steel said two Columbus police officers were involved in a crash while responding to the scene. Both were injured, but are described in stable condition.

Several law enforcement agencies were spotted on scene, and a police helicopter was circling the area, WBNS-10 reported.

