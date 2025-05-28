Kettering Health says ERs now fully operational

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Kettering Health emergency departments are now fully operational.

In a statement Wednesday evening, a spokesperson said this means emergency responders are no longer having to divert patients to other ERs.

“This is another great milestone in our recovery process. Our teams have worked incredibly hard to bring imaging up, so we could end diversion in our emergency departments,” said John Weimer, Kettering Health senior vice president and leader for incident command. “We’re incredibly grateful to our community partners, especially GDAHA and Premier Health, for their support and to our own caregivers and staff who continue to develop temporary measures to boost our recovery and return to normal procedures.”

The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association also issued a statement on the latest efforts to restore services after the outage.

Their full statement can be read below.

The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) commends Kettering Health for its swift and coordinated response to the cyber-attack affecting its hospital operations. Kettering Health teams are actively working to restore clinical systems and maintain safe, high-quality care for patients during this temporary outage. Hospitals across the Dayton region are working collaboratively to ensure continuity of care for Dayton area patients. While Kettering Health continues to operate its emergency and inpatient services, there are some limitations until applications and technology systems are fully operationalized. Other hospitals throughout the Dayton region are helping absorb additional patient volume when needed by increasing capacity, carefully reviewing transfers, and bolstering staffing to support the region’s clinical care needs. Regional transfer centers are coordinating in real-time to assess hospital capacity and minimize any delays in care. Emergency medical services (EMS) teams play a critical role in supporting patient care in the Greater Dayton area. By maintaining close communication with hospital emergency departments and adjusting transport routes based on real-time capacity and service availability, our EMS partners are continuing a long-standing history of partnership with hospitals and the communities they serve. The ongoing coordination between hospitals and EMS ensures that patient needs are met safely during this evolving situation while we work to keep every patient close to home for the care they need. “This is a powerful example of how strong collaboration and preparedness across our region protects patient care, even in the face of unforeseen disruptions,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, President & CEO of GDAHA. “Our hospital members and EMS partners are working shoulder to shoulder to ensure every patient continues to receive the care they need.”

