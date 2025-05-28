Mom attacks 12-year-old daughter inside nature preserve, investigators say

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Investigators in Southwest Florida are investigating a horrifying attack against a 12-year-old girl.

Deputies told our sister station, WFTV, that she was found alone in a nature preserve after her mother attacked her.

Investigators in Charlotte County said Gwendolyn Girard drove her daughter to the Cecil Webb Wildlife Management Area and stabbed her multiple times.

Deputies said the girl was found bleeding and barely able to speak.

“The victim had been kind of, I hate to use the word, discarded. But that’s kind of the best way to describe what it was. After the attack, she was left bloodied and under a pile of brush,” said Chris Hall with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the girl was taken to a hospital where she continues to recover from her injuries.

Girard is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated child abuse, WFTV reported.

