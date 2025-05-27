President Donald Trump to pardon reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump is expected to pardon Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The couple has spent more than 2 ½ years in federal prison after being convicted of fraud, our sister station WSB-TV reported.

In a post on social media, Trump’s communications manager posted the president calling their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, to let her know.

“Your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow,” Trump told Savannah Chrisley over the phone. “I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them a good life.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley were initially indicted in August 2019. Prosecutors said the couple submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans.

Julie Chrisley sent a fake credit report and bank statements showing far more money than they had in their accounts to a California property owner in July 2014 while trying to rent a home.

A few months after they began using the home, in October 2014, they refused to pay rent, causing the owner to have to threaten them with eviction.

The money the Chrisleys received from their reality television show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” went to a company they controlled called 7C’s Productions, but they didn’t declare it as income on federal tax returns, prosecutors said.

The couple failed to file or pay their federal income taxes on time for multiple years.

The family had moved to Tennessee by the time the indictment was filed, but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta’s northern suburbs.

WSB-TV first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by WSB-TV showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial, and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

