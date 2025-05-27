Can you help? Police looking for two suspects wanted for stealing from Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for two suspects wanted for stealing from Walmart.

The department shared in a post on Facebook that they are looking for two suspects who stole two items from the Walmart on Pentagon Blvd.

The theft took place on May 21, 2025, according to the post.

The suspects left the store in a dark colored Chevrolet Cruze.

If you have any information on either suspect, contact Officer Miller at 937-426-1225 and use ext. 162 or email millers@beavercreekohio.gov.

