Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton arrested for DUI about 2 hours outside of Pittsburgh

By WHIO Staff and Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Mary Lou Retton
MARION COUNTY — Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton was arrested in West Virginia earlier this month for driving under the influence.

The former Olympian was arrested on May 17, approximately 2 hours outside of Pittsburgh in Marion County, for “driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs,”court records online show, our sister station WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh said.

Retton, 57, is a native of Fairmont, which is in Marion County.

She was issued a personal recognizance bond of $1,500, which she posted.

Retton captivated Americans after winning the all-around women’s gymnastics title at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

She became the first U.S. woman to win the all-around gold medal or any individual Olympic medal in gymnastics. Going into the final rotation of the competition, Retton trailed Romania’s Ecaterina Szabo by five-hundredths of a point and needed a perfect 10 on the vault to win.

She came through with a perfect score.

Retton won five medals in Los Angeles, including two silvers (team and vault) and two bronzes (uneven bars and floor exercise).

She was also featured on a Wheaties box.

In October of 2023, Retton was the when she was hospitalized with a rare form of pneumonia.

