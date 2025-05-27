Memorial Day fire badly damages area home

HAMITON TOWNSHIP — A home sustained significant damage from a fire in Warren County on Monday.

Hamilton Township firefighters responded to a structure fire Monday afternoon on Hildebrant Road, according to a social media post.

Pictures show that the home was badly damaged from the garage to the second floor.

“Crews were able to get water on the fire quickly, preventing more damage. The residents and pets made it out of the structure safely, and there were no injuries,” Hamilton Township said on its Facebook page.

Loveland-Symmes, Deerfield Township, Lebanon, and Union Township fire departments provided mutual aid.

Hildebrant Road house fire in Warren County Photo contributed by Hamilton Township Fire Rescue (via Facebook) (Hamilton Township Fire Rescue (via Facebook) /Hamilton Township Fire Rescue (via Facebook))

