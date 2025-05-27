‘We heard a big boom;’ Man says plane flying low moments before crashing in Ohio

ASHTABULA COUNTY — A man described what he saw moments before a plane crash in Ohio on Sunday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a person died, and another one was seriously hurt after a plane crash in Ashtabula County around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

“There is one confirmed fatality, the other occupant did suffer some serious burns but is expected to make a recovery,” Lt. Timothy Grimm from the Ohio State Highway Patrol told CBS affiliate, WOIO-TV, in Cleveland.

The crash happened just off State Route 307 in Ashtabula County.

“When we arrived on scene, it was determined that the aircraft was a 2007 Zenith 701, single-engine aircraft,” said Lt. Grimm. “It did have 2 occupants.”

NTSB investigators told WOIO the plane’s owner was not the main pilot. Instead, a second person was piloting the plane when it hit some trees and crashed.

“There was one witness of the crash (who) didn’t hear any kind of mechanical issues with the plane, but did see that it was flying low,” said Lt. Grimm. “Heard the contact with the trees and then the subsequent crash into the ground.”

A homeowner told WOIO he provided help until OSHP arrived.

“The next thing you know, we heard a big boom,” said Joe Mace. “(The plane’s owner) said help me get the wing off him, and we grabbed the wing of the plane and started pushing it around, and there was a fella under the wing.”

The names of the two occupants have not been released.

