Police investigating reports of person shot in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The shooting was reported on Maylan Drive just after 10:20 p.m.
The supervisor said they received reports that a male had been shot, but it is unclear if anyone was injured.
Medics remain on scene, the supervisor confirmed.
News Center 7 crews are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
