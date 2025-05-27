Police investigating reports of person shot in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting was reported on Maylan Drive just after 10:20 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The supervisor said they received reports that a male had been shot, but it is unclear if anyone was injured.

Medics remain on scene, the supervisor confirmed.

News Center 7 crews are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group