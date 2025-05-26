12-year-old shot in face while cleaning house, family says

DAYTON — A child was shot in Dayton Monday afternoon.

Dayton police and medics were called to the 900 block of West Riverview Avenue around 12:20 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Dayton police on the scene confirmed to News Center 7 that a 12-year-old was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries.

News Center 7 talked to a woman who identified herself as the victim’s grandmother.

She said the 12-year-old was shot accidentally by another child in the home.

Police confirmed they had a suspect in custody but did not provide further information.

Photos from the scene show several police cruisers on the scene and an area blocked off by caution tape.

