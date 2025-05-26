Wholesale retailer gets into pizza delivery business

A retailer’s popular pizza can now be delivered to your door.
Sam’s Club announced its Member’s Mark 16′ Hot Baked Pizza is available.
Members can enjoy their favorite toppings — pepperoni, cheese and four-meat.
All locations will have delivery available at the end of May, according to a media release.
Each pizza will cost $8.98.
For more details and how to order, visit here.
