Wholesale retailer gets into pizza delivery business

A retailer’s popular pizza can now be delivered to your door.

Sam’s Club announced its Member’s Mark 16′ Hot Baked Pizza is available.

Members can enjoy their favorite toppings — pepperoni, cheese and four-meat.

All locations will have delivery available at the end of May, according to a media release.

Each pizza will cost $8.98.

For more details and how to order, visit here.

