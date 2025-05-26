Milkshake, gourmet chocolate shop chain to open area location

MASON — A nationwide milkshake chain is opening its first location in the Cincinnati area.

MilkShake Factory is set to open a location next week in Mason, just minutes away from Kings Island and Great Wolf Lodge, according to our news partners at WCPO.

The new store will open at 2144 Kings Mills Road on Saturday, May 31.

“With so many families, attractions, and visitors passing through Mason, we saw a real opportunity to bring something special to the area,” Tracy Carter, who will own the Mason location with her husband Joe, said. “MilkShake Factory is all about creating joyful moments, and we’re excited to become part of the community’s everyday celebrations.”

MilkShake Factory’s menu will include signature shakes such as Chocolate Dipped Strawberry, Campfire S’mores, Cookies & Cream, and more.

There will also be non-dairy shake options, as well as chocolate options like Molten Chocolate Cups and chocolate barks.

To celebrate its May 31 grand opening, the Mason location will be offering a “buy one, get one free” deal on all shakes, sundaes, and molten cups from noon to 4 p.m.

The grand opening will also have a DJ, free MilkShake Factory t-shirts for the first 100 guests, and a special prize basket for the first customer in line.

MilkShake Factory’s Mason store will be open seven days a week from noon to 10 p.m. each day.

