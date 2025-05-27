UPDATE: 4 hospitalized after crash involving police officer in Dayton

DAYTON — Four people are in the hospital after a crash involving a Dayton police officer Monday night, according to Dayton Police Department Sergeant Zachary Banks.

The two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Troy Street and Keifer Street around 8:20 p.m.

The officer was driving south on Troy Street responding to a call at the time of the crash, according to Banks. The cruiser’s lights and sirens were not activated.

Banks said witnesses on scene told him a silver car involved pulled out in front of the cruiser.

Two adults and a baby were inside this car at the time.

The adults were hospitalized with serious injuries and the baby was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Banks.

The officer was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

Banks said everyone involved in this crash is expected to be okay.

Video from the scene shows two cars, including a marked police cruiser, with damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

