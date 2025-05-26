‘Sick individual;’ Police arrest man for taking photos of children during Memorial Day parade

LOGAN COUNTY — An Ohio man was arrested after authorities said they found pictures of children on his phone after a Memorial Day parade.

Around 12:15 p.m. during the Lakeview Amvets Memorial Service, officers were made aware of a man taking photographs of children during the parade, according to a social media post by the Washington Township Police Department.

Officers talked to Terry Davis, 63, who admitted to having photographs on his phone that were taken during the parade.

Davis allowed officers to search his phone.

Officers found photographs of children at the parade as well as additional photographs of children not related to the parade.

Davis was booked into the Logan County Jail.

“Today is a reminder for all of us that being diligent of our surroundings makes those around us safer. We can’t thank the quick actions of bystanders enough for bringing this situation to our attention. Because of them, we were able to apprehend and incarcerate a sick individual and protect our community from further incidents,” police said in the social media post.

Davis was not affiliated with the Lakeview Amvets Post.

