Deputy shot, killed while responding to domestic call in Ohio

MORROW COUNTY — A community is mourning the death of a sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Ohio.

A Morrow County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a domestic situation in Marengo on Monday night.

Upon arrival, a shooting occurred, according to a social media post.

“The deputy was struck and transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton. “The subject was also shot and was transported to a hospital in serious condition.”

The incident is under investigation by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

“There are no words to express the pain being felt by our office,” said Sheriff Hinton.

We will update this developing story.

