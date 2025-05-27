Authorities called to reports of shots fired near Montgomery County apartment complex

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating reports of shots fired near an apartment complex in Harrison Township Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4200 block of Camargo Drive on reports of shots fired just before 10:20 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 4 hospitalized after crash involving police officer in Dayton
- ‘Sick individual;’ Police arrest man for taking photos of children during Memorial Day parade
- 12-year-old shot in face while cleaning house, family says
The supervisor said deputies didn’t find anyone who was injured on scene.
Additional information was not immediately available.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group