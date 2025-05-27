‘I hope they don’t do this again;’ Crews continue to tear down barricades from NATO in Dayton

DAYTON — City crews are working on getting Downtown Dayton back to normal after the NATO parliamentary assembly.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

>>PHOTOS:Crews begin NATO tear down; removing fences, barricades

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is LIVE in Downtown Dayton as crews continue to make progress tearing down miles of NATO fencing this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Dayton Police Department announced that the roads closed due to the NATO are back open Monday night.

They said on social media Monday night that Monument Avenue is back open.

“Work is continuing and progressing to open additional roads downtown as fencing and barriers are being removed,” the department said.

Our news crew was there Monday night when the fences were torn down at Riverscape MetroPark and Monument Avenue.

Some people are glad things are back to normal.

“I hope they don’t do this to us again because it was just too big of an inconvenience,” said Christine Pollard.

Crews continue to work on removing the fencing around Downtown Dayton.

Courthouse Square will be their last stop.

We will update this story.

Monument Avenue has now reopened. Work is continuing and progressing to open additional roads downtown as fencing and barriers are being removed. pic.twitter.com/IDtHhQsHhN — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) May 26, 2025

0 of 29 NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Tear Down Order Map NATO Fences Tear Down NATO Fences Tear Down NATO Fences Tear Down NATO Fences Tear Down NATO Fences Tear Down NATO Fences Tear Down NATO Fences Tear Down

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group