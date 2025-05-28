Deputies searching for man accused of stealing a package from someone’s porch in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Do you recognize him?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man in connection with the theft of a package.

TRENDING STORIES:

The package was stolen from the porch of a Beavercreek Township home, according to a post from the sheriff’s office.

If you recognize the individual, contact Detective Chris Sticka at 937-562-4812.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group