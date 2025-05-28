Deputies searching for man accused of stealing a package from someone’s porch in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Do you recognize him?
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man in connection with the theft of a package.
The package was stolen from the porch of a Beavercreek Township home, according to a post from the sheriff’s office.
If you recognize the individual, contact Detective Chris Sticka at 937-562-4812.
