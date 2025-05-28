Man accused of trying to ‘engage in sexual activities’ with child arrested in Darke County

GREENVILLE, Darke County — An 18-year-old man accused of trying to engage in sexual conduct with a child was arrested on Tuesday, according to Greenville Police Department Detective Jackie Hawes.

Braden Denny, 18, reportedly arranged to pick up a girl he believed was 13 years old and “engage in sexual activities within the city of Greenville.”

Investigators pulled over Denny at Tecumseh and E Main Street just before 2 p.m.

Hawes said Denny was on his way to meet the girl at this time.

He was arrested on an importuning charge and taken to the Darke County Jail.

Hawes said this investigation started after police received multiple reports that Denny was allegedly trying to, or actively, engage in sexual conduct with children.

At the time of writing, jail records show that Denny is no longer in custody.

Anyone who wants to report suspicious or criminal activity in Greenville is asked to call the department at (937) 548-1103.

