13-year-old boy killed after falling off trailer during Memorial Day parade identified

SUMMIT COUNTY — The 13-year-old boy killed after an accident at a Memorial Day parade in Summit County has been identified.

The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the teen as Matthew Schultz, of North Canton, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Schultz was riding on a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck when he fell off the front around 11:30 a.m.

Schultz was hit by the wheels of the trailer, according to the medical examiner.

Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree told WOIO that the teen was riding on the Air Ninja Gym trailer with six other kids, all ages 7 to 13, and two adults walking next to it.

The Green Fire Department was right behind the trailer in the parade and immediately helped after Schultz fell, Fatheree told WOIO.

Schultz had critical injuries and was rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

Schultz attended North Canton City Schools and was described as a caring and kind boy who loved fruit snacks and Star Wars, according to WOIO.

“The loss of a young life is deeply devastating, and our thoughts and prayers are with Matthew’s family, friends, classmates, and teachers during this unimaginable time. He was a kind and caring student. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and to everyone affected by this tragedy. Please know that our crisis management teams have been activated and we will have counseling services and resources available for students and staff at each of our buildings. Please encourage those around you to seek support. In addition to the resources at school, you can also call the Stark County Crisis Line at 330-452-6000 any time for confidential support. Please take care of yourselves and one another as we navigate this time of loss." — North Canton City Schools

The Schultz family representative, Danielle Paciorek, said the family appreciates the community’s support during this time, WOIO reported.

“Matthew was just 13 years old, but in that short time, he brought a lifetime worth of joy to those who knew him. He was a bright light, full of curiosity, laughter and love,” Paciorek said.

Green Mayor Rocco Yeargin said support services are available for the community through the 988 crisis hotline.

“There are no words that can heal this loss,” Yeargin said.

Counselors will be at Green High School during school hours for the rest of the week, according to WOIO.

The City of Green is sharing fundraising updates on its website. For more information, click here.

Yeargin said the city will continue to support the Schultz family and will review parade policies in the future.

This incident remains under investigation by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

