13-year-old boy dies after falling off trailer during Ohio town’s Memorial Day parade

SUMMIT COUNTY — A 13-year-old Ohio boy died Monday after an accident at a Memorial Day parade.

A spokesperson for the City of Green, in Summit County, told our CBS affiliate WOIO that the boy was riding on a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck when he fell off the front.

After falling, the teen was run over by the trailer, WKYC in Cleveland reported. This happened near the end of the parade’s route.

The teen had critical injuries and was rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

The 13-year-old’s identity hasn’t been released at this time, but the city told WOIO he attended North Canton City Schools.

The incident remains under investigation.

