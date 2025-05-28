Man taken to hospital after being pulled from river in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a Dayton river early Wednesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. Metroparks crews reported a man swimming across a river in the 500 block of Webster Street.

It is unclear how the man got into the water, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Dayton Fire Department water rescue crews responded and were able to pull the man from the river.

He is being taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Dayton Police Officers, according to the Sergeant.

