Deputies investigate crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Deputies are investigating a crash in Preble County early Wednesday morning, a Preble County dispatcher confirmed.
The crash occurred in the 6000 block of E US-35, east of West Alexandria, before midnight.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in this crash.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
