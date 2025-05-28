Firefighters respond to house fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Clark County early Wednesday morning.
Around 3:15 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 4900 block of Alpha Road in Clark County on reports of a structure fire.
A Clark County Dispatcher confirmed that crews are on scene of a residential structure fire.
No other details were immediately available.
Emergency scanner traffic indicated that the structure was fully engulfed in flames.
This is a developing story.
