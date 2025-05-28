Man found with over 200 grams of heroin, cocaine during traffic stop

RICHMOND, IN — A man was arrested after he was found in possession of 235 grams of illegal drugs.

Richmond Police Department arrested Tayonne Tevis, 29, of Richmond on Monday. Officers made the drug bust during a traffic stop, according to a post on social media.

Tevis was stopped near South 13th Street and South L Street when officers found he had 235 grams of suspected heroin and cocaine.

Detectives with the Richmond Police Department Strategic and Focused Enforcement (S.A.F.E.) Crime Suppression Unit made the traffic stop.

Tevis was arrested for Dealing in a Controlled Substance, which is a Level 6 felony, according to the post.

“The Richmond Police Department remains committed to aggressively pursuing individuals who bring drugs and violence into our city. The S.A.F.E. Unit continues to operate with precision and purpose, removing dangerous substances and offenders from our streets,” a spokesperson for the Richmond Police Department said.

