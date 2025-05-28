Gas leak reported at Huber Heights fire station causing closure of busy road

HUBER HEIGHTS — A busy road in Huber Heights is closed due to a gas leak.
The city of Huber Heights shared on social media that Old Troy Pike is closed in both directions between Longford and Taylorsville roads due to a “major gas leak.”
Huber Heights Police & Fire dispatchers confirmed that the leak was reported at Fire Station 23.
A contractor is doing work at the station and reportedly hit a gas line, causing the leak.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
