Gas leak reported at Huber Heights fire station causing closure of busy road

HUBER HEIGHTS — A busy road in Huber Heights is closed due to a gas leak.

The city of Huber Heights shared on social media that Old Troy Pike is closed in both directions between Longford and Taylorsville roads due to a “major gas leak.”

Huber Heights Police & Fire dispatchers confirmed that the leak was reported at Fire Station 23.

A contractor is doing work at the station and reportedly hit a gas line, causing the leak.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

