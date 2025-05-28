$100M investment to bring hundreds of jobs to Dayton International Airport

DAYTON — The Dayton International Airport is receiving a large investment that could create hundreds of new jobs.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Sierra Nevada Corporation will invest almost $100 million into Dayton International Airport.

The corporation is building two more hangars, in addition to its two existing hangars, at the airport for its federal government contracts.

This addition means more planes owned by the government will be landing here.

City commissioners recently approved $2 million to help Sierra Nevada Corporation grow at the airport.

The company does maintenance in its hangars, updating and improving the federal government’s fleet of aircraft, including the largest 747s.

“To access those hangars, you need ramp repairs. A lot of concrete has deteriorated over the years since Emery left about 20 years ago,” Dayton Aviation Director Gil Turner said.

Turner added that the work the city does for smooth runways and access brings large benefits.

Each of the two new hangars that the corporation is building carries about a $47 million price tag in construction spending.

“They’re creating jobs for the community. Each hangar represents about 100 jobs per hangar. So, four hangars, almost 400 jobs that will be created,” Turner said.

News Center 7 was there when the corporation dedicated its second hangar last October.

Now they hope to have this third hangar done by this October and a fourth completed by Spring 2026.

It’s bringing this side of the airport back to life, and city leaders hope it might even bring more investments from other companies.

“The Sierra Nevada only occupies about 25% of that ramp, so that’s 75% more that could be leased for more development, more hangars could be built on that site,” Turner said.

The corporation calls its growing campus in Dayton the Aviation Innovation and Technology Center.

