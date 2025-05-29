STAY INFORMED: Local school district delayed 2 hours due to dense fog

MIAMI VALLEY — A local school district will be delayed two hours today.

Dense fog has forced Mississinawa Valley Schools to operate on a two-hour delay, according to a social media post.

Jeff Winchester, the school superintendent, said students would still be dismissed two hours early as previously scheduled.

“It will be a short last day to conclude this school year,” he said on social media.

Mississinawa Valley Schools will operate on a two hour delay today, Thursday, May 29, 2025 due to areas of dense fog in The Valley. Additionally students will be dismissed two hours early as previously scheduled. It will be a short last day to conclude this school year. — Jeff Winchester (@MVLS_Super) May 29, 2025

