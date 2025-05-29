Local

STAY INFORMED: Local school district delayed 2 hours due to dense fog

By WHIO Staff
MIAMI VALLEY — A local school district will be delayed two hours today.

Dense fog has forced Mississinawa Valley Schools to operate on a two-hour delay, according to a social media post.

Jeff Winchester, the school superintendent, said students would still be dismissed two hours early as previously scheduled.

“It will be a short last day to conclude this school year,” he said on social media.

