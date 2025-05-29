State troopers, medics respond to crash near Dayton International Airport

DAYTON — State troopers and medics have responded to a crash near Dayton International Airport.

Medics were dispatched at around 12:40 a.m. to the 3200 block of Logistics Lane on reports of a crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Vandalia dispatchers told News Center 7 that the crash happened on airport property.

State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Dayton Post are leading the investigation, according to OSHP dispatchers.

They are heading to the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the crash and if there are any injuries.

