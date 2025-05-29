$2 million lottery ticket sold at local gas station

VANDALIA — A local woman just got a bit richer after she scored a winning lottery ticket at a Vandalia gas station.

The woman from New Carlisle won the top prize of $80,000 for 25 years from a $2 million Extreme Cash scratch-off, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The ticket was bought at the Speedway at 830 East National Road.

The woman chose the cash option prize of $1 million.

After taxes, she will take home around $720,000.

