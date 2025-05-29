Area police chief placed on paid leave pending misconduct investigation

ST MARYS — An area police chief has been placed on paid leave after allegations of workplace misconduct.

St. Marys Police Chief Brian Christopher was placed on paid leave on May 27, according to Gregory Foxhoven, director of public service and safety for the city.

Exact details of the alleged misconduct have not been released.

Christopher was hired in December 2003 and became chief in 2024.

Foxhoven said discussions are ongoing on whether the investigation into the allegations will be done internally or by an outside agency.

Sgt. Luke Turpin will act as chief until further notice.

We will continue to follow this story.

