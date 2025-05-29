Smoke, flames pour from large fire at local Catholic church

MERCER COUNTY — A large fire broke out at a local church Thursday afternoon.

Photos show smoke and flames pouring from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Maria Stein.

Mercer County dispatchers confirmed that crews are on scene.

A iWitness7 viewer told News Center 7 that the church had been undergoing a roof replacement before the fire.

The church dates back to the 1890s.

