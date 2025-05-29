‘Deeply saddened;’ Archdiocese issues statement after fire at historic local Catholic church

MARIA STEIN — The Archdiocese of Cincinnati has issued a statement after a fire damaged a beloved local Catholic church.
News Center 7 reported that on Thursday afternoon, a large fire broke out at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Archbishop Robert G. Casey released the following statement:
Dear parishioners of St. John the Baptist,
I was deeply saddened to hear of the fire this afternoon at our beloved St. John the Baptist Church in Maria Stein. While the fire appears to have caused great damage, I am confident that the faith of this community remains strong.
Please know that I am holding each of you in prayer during this time of sorrow and loss. I will remain united with you in prayer in the coming days, months and beyond.
May Christ, our light in every darkness, bring each of you comfort, strength and peace.
We are working to learn the damage the fire has caused and the impact it has had on the community.
We will continue to follow this story.
