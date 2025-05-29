‘Deeply saddened;’ Archdiocese issues statement after fire at historic local Catholic church

MARIA STEIN — The Archdiocese of Cincinnati has issued a statement after a fire damaged a beloved local Catholic church.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 reported that on Thursday afternoon, a large fire broke out at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

TRENDING STORIES:

Archbishop Robert G. Casey released the following statement:

Dear parishioners of St. John the Baptist,

I was deeply saddened to hear of the fire this afternoon at our beloved St. John the Baptist Church in Maria Stein. While the fire appears to have caused great damage, I am confident that the faith of this community remains strong.

Please know that I am holding each of you in prayer during this time of sorrow and loss. I will remain united with you in prayer in the coming days, months and beyond.

May Christ, our light in every darkness, bring each of you comfort, strength and peace.