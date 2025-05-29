Car crashes into Dayton auto parts store

DAYTON — A car crashed into an auto parts store in Dayton Thursday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to Montgomery County dispatch, the store, Genuine Auto Parts, is located on the 3700 block of Salem Avenue.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Smoke, flames pour from large fire at local Catholic church
- UPDATE: Standoff involving SWAT, US Marshals continues after 8 hours
- Area police chief placed on paid leave pending misconduct investigation
Officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m., dispatch says.
Fire crews were called to the scene, but there is no word on injuries at this time, according to dispatch.
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group