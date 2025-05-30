22-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Northern Miami Valley

MERCER COUNTY — A man is dead, and a woman is hospitalized after a local head-on crash Thursday afternoon.

Deputies and medics responded at 12:43 p.m. to Clover Four Road, east of Guadalupe Road, in Marion Township, on initial reports of a crash, according to Mercer County Sheriff Doug Timmerman.

A 22-year-old driver, Trent Pleiman, was driving a 2013 silver Ford sedan on Clover Four Road when it went left of center into the opposite lane.

It hit a 2019 red Jeep SUV head-on, driven by Allison Bruggemen, 24, a preliminary investigation revealed.

Medics transported her to Mercer Health. She was later taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Pleiman was pronounced dead at the scene, Sheriff Timmerman said.

This is the third deadly crash in Mercer County this year.

