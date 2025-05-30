Loretta Swit, ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan on ‘M*A*S*H,’ dies at 87

NEW YORK CITY — Loretta Swit, the actress best known for her role as Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on the CBS sitcom “M*A*S*H,” has died, the Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported.

She was 87.

Swit’s publicist, Harlan Boll, announced that police reported she died just after midnight in her New York City home of suspected natural causes.

Swit received 10 Primetime Emmy nominations for “M*A*S*H,” winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress twice.

“M*A*S*H*” ran for 11 seasons, and Swit appeared in all but 11 of the show’s 251 episodes. Its finale in 1983 pulled in over 100 million viewers, making it the most-watched episode of any scripted series ever, the Associated Press reported.

Swit was born Loretta Jane Szwed in New Jersey and started performing when she was only 7 years old. She attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, where she trained as a singer and was an acting student under Gene Frankel, Variety reported.

Swit also appeared in shows such as “Diagnosis Murder” and “The Love Boat.” Her last role was in “Play the Flute,” but had been connected to “Second Chances” which is in pre-production, according to IMDB.

