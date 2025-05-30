Kettering Health warns of spam communication amid cyberattack

KETTERING — Kettering Health’s CEO is warning staff and patients about possible scam messages.

In a letter to Kettering Health team members and physician partners, Mike Gentry said they still do not know with certainty who is behind the cyberattack that happened 10 days ago.

“What we do know is that a relatively small subset of our data was accessed,” Gentry said. “Once our analysis is complete, we will notify individuals that were impacted.”

The hospital network also noted that employees, partners, or community members may be targeted with scam communications, including fraudulent emails, calls, or text messages.

Anyone who receives suspicious communications is asked to use caution:

Do not respond, click links, or open attachments.

Hang up immediately if contacted by phone.

Report suspicious messages to the police.

Gentry also said phone restoration would begin Friday and take several days to complete. The network’s Epic functionality is expected to increase throughout all of next week.

“There are daily stories about KH team members going beyond what is expected–thank you. The appreciation for your work is real–and being acknowledged by patients and the community," Gentry said in the letter to staff.

